 Lexani Performance Tires becomes an official partner of the LA Kings

Lexani Performance Tires will be a presenting sponsor of the LA Kings 'Game Preview,' appearing on the team’s official social channels.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
As part of a multi-year agreement, Lexani Performance Tires will become an official partner of the LA Kings. The agreement states Lexani Performance Tires will be a presenting sponsor of the LA Kings “Game Preview,” which will appear on the team’s official social channels. Lexani Performance Tire will also benefit from in-arena signage via dasher boards and scoreboard branding during all LA Kings home games at Crypto.com Arena.

“We are proud to partner with the LA Kings and their global fanbase,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires said. “The Kings have a strong international brand and passionate following, we look forward to introducing their supporters to Lexani Performance Tire products.”

“We are honored to be teaming up with Lexani Performance Tires,” Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships said. “This collaboration not only brings a renowned tire supplier into our Kings family, but also introduces new ways for our fans to interact with its brand. We look forward to the positive impact this new partnership will bring to the team, Lexani Performance Tires and our incredible community of fans.”

The agreement was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., together with the Surat Thani branch of the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), held a seminar event in December to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of their natural rubber, Yokohama Rubber said. Seventy farm households in the Surat Thani area participated in the event and each participating household received a complimentary 250 kg (approx. 550 lbs.) of fertilizer developed from RAOT. The seminar is the sixth held by Yokohama Rubber and RAOT since 2020.

