Lexani Performance Tires becomes an official partner of the LA Kings

As part of a multi-year agreement, Lexani Performance Tires will become an official partner of the LA Kings. The agreement states Lexani Performance Tires will be a presenting sponsor of the LA Kings “Game Preview,” which will appear on the team’s official social channels. Lexani Performance Tire will also benefit from in-arena signage via dasher boards and scoreboard branding during all LA Kings home games at Crypto.com Arena.

“We are proud to partner with the LA Kings and their global fanbase,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires said. “The Kings have a strong international brand and passionate following, we look forward to introducing their supporters to Lexani Performance Tire products.”

“We are honored to be teaming up with Lexani Performance Tires,” Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships said. “This collaboration not only brings a renowned tire supplier into our Kings family, but also introduces new ways for our fans to interact with its brand. We look forward to the positive impact this new partnership will bring to the team, Lexani Performance Tires and our incredible community of fans.”

The agreement was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.