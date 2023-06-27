Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with ITDG

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced a strategic partnership with the Independent Tire Dealers Group (ITDG). With this move, Turbo Wholesale Tires says it will serve as a national and international supplier of its proprietary brands, Lexani Performance Tire, RBP Tires and Lionhart Tires.

ITDG was founded by a handful of dealers in California in 1994 to explore buying options outside of the Tier 1 producers. ITDG has grown to 164 member-companies generating nearly $350 million in annual purchases, the group says. ITDG says it is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states and is governed by a board of directors comprised of owner-members that are elected by ITDG stockholder members.