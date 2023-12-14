 Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with Kathy Ireland

Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with Kathy Ireland

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kathy-Ireland-Turbo-Tires

Turbo Wholesale Tires revealed a brand partnership and alignment with kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW). Kathy Ireland, kiWW’s chair, CEO and chief designer will also serve as official brand ambassador for the company’s Lexani Tire brand.

“Ms. Ireland’s rise to super-mogul status, her confident sense of style and her empowering message to women, makes her a natural fit to tell the Lexani Tire brand story,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said.

Ireland will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns to generate greater awareness for Turbo brands.

