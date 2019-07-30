Hunter HawkEye Elite Aligner Can Now be Integrated with Autel MaxiSys ADAS Calibration Kit

Shops performing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) service can now integrate their Hunter HawkEye Elite aligner with Autel’s MaxiSys ADAS Aftermarket ADAS Calibration Kit to perform faster ADAS calibrations through a new camera kit by Hunter Engineering, the company says.

According to Hunter Engineering, this new process reduces time to position an aftermarket ADAS fixture by 50% or more.

Cameras from Hunter’s kit can be attached to the crossbar of an Autel MaxiSys ADAS fixture and connected to a HawkEye Elite aligner. After necessary adjustments, ADAS calibration can be completed with an Autel MaxiSys ADAS diagnostic scan tool in minutes.

ADAS calibration is required per original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) following various events, including wheel alignment, part replacement, collision and more.