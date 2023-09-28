 Autel Reveals Expanded ADAS Coverage

Autel Reveals Expanded ADAS Coverage

Autel's new software update expands 2023-’24 vehicle ADAS calibration coverage, including new wide-angle camera support for Subaru models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel-PR-Subaru-targets-1400

Autel released another round of 2023-’24 vehicle models ADAS calibration coverage software. The company said this release provides ADAS calibration coverage for the most common systems on many Audi, GM, Porsche, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Stellantis models to all MaxiSYS tablet owners, MS906 Pro and higher, with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions.

Autel also announced at Auto Glass Week in Virginia Beach, VA that it is taking pre-orders for its new Subaru wide-angle mono camera calibration target set. Specific trim lines of Subaru Outback, Ascent, Legacy and Crosstrek vehicles feature a wide-angle mono camera designed to work with the Eyesight system to recognize pedestrians and bicycles entering the roadway from the sides. The Subaru target set is compatible with all ADAS calibration frame systems.

The new software release is for the component calibration of the following systems including Adaptative Cruise Control (ACC), Central ADAS Decision Module (CADM), Central Vision Processing Module (CVPM)/Surround View, Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Assist System Module (DASM), Forward Facing Camera Module (FFCM), Haptic Lane Feedback (HALF), Image Processing Module B (IPMB), Night Vision System (NVS), Park Assist Module (PAM), and Rear Collision Mitigation (RCM).

Vehicle brands and models included in this new calibration coverage are: Audi 2021-’23 Q4 e-tron, GM 2024 Blazer, Bolt, Colorado, Enclave, Envista, Equinox, Hummer, S10, Sierra Silverado, Spin, Terrain, and Trailblazer, Hyundai 2023 Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, G70, G70 electric G80, G80 electric,G90, Tucson Hybrid, PHEV, Ioniq5, Kia 2023 Carnival, Land Rover 2020-’23 Defender, Discovery, Ranger Rover, and 2022-’23 New Range Rover Mitsubishi 2023 Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Outlander Sport, Nissan 2024 Leaf, Porsche 2023 Macan, Stellantis 2024 Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Durango, Gladiator, Hornet, Pacifica, ProMaster, Ram 5500/4500/3500/2500/1500, Wagoneer, and Wrangler.

Autel announced a significant release of ADAS calibration software in August. That release brought dynamic and static ADAS component calibration software to GM 2023-’24 Canyon, Cadillac CT4, CT5, Lyriq, XT5, and XT6, Honda/Acura 2023 HR-V, Pilot, Civic, and Accord, Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5, Infiniti 2023-’25 Q50, 2024-’25 QX60, 2023-’25 QX80, Kia 2023 Sorento, Land Rover 2020-’23 Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery, Lexus 2022 RC300, 2022 UX200, 2023 NX400h, LC500h, LC500, LC500C, and 2024 UX250H, Maserati 2023 Levante M161, Ghibli M157, and Quattroporte M156, Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90, and MX-30, Nissan 2023-’24 Versa, 2023-’25 Kicks, and 2023-’25 Rogue Sport, and Toyota 2023-’24 BZ4X, and 2023 Corolla Cross HEV.

