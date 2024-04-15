 Maverick Tire Changer: Handling large custom wheels

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

Maverick Tire Changer: Handling large custom wheels

Large, custom 4x4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter's Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the ease with which Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer can handle large custom wheels.

Related Articles

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

You May Also Like

dan-murphy-1400part2
Drivetime_ Conroy
dan-murphy-1400
TR-Continental-marketing
Video

Michelin highlights sustainable milestones at Sonoma Raceway

We learn about sustainability strategies and new products, drive a Freightliner all-electric eCascadia Class 8 truck, and take a few hot laps around the track.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Michelin-Sustainability-Summit-1400

Sonoma, California: Home to some of the most beautiful rolling hills in North America, wine country, and the legendary Sonoma Raceway, which hosted this year's Michelin Sustainability Summit. It was the tire manufacturer’s opportunity to have journalists such as myself learn about the company’s sustainability strategies, take a look at a few new products, speak with executives about Michelin’s future sustainability goals, get behind the wheel of a Freightliner all-electric eCascadia Class 8 truck, and even take a few hot laps around the track.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How to recommend LT tires to customers

The LT segment is complex, with different customer priorities and use cases to consider.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-LT-tires
Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
How to avoid TPMS sensor signal transmission limitations

Focus on tool positioning, try not to block the signal, avoid RF clashing and double-check the make, model, year and frequency.

By Christian Hinton
How AI is being used in your shop

AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening their jobs.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-AI

Other Posts

How do you define a tire tier?

Tire dealers provided various views on what attributes define a tire manufacturer’s tier.

By Christian Hinton
RwtNMAR tire tiers
Tesla Model 3 TPMS service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Tire Review Staff
bendpakEVgarageTPMS-1400
Three spark plug service and replacement tips

How to avoid and overcome roadblocks that may come up during the removal or installation of spark plugs.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sparkplug
Strategies for employee engagement and effective hiring practices

Managers play a pivotal role in shaping company culture and setting the tone for the organization.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-hiring