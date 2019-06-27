Products/Autel
June 27, 2019

Autel Releases New Interactive Product Catalog

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Autel-New-Online-Catelog

Autel has released digital versions of its product catalogs.

The Full Tool Catalog, TPMS Catalog and ADAS-focused 12-page brochure can now be viewed on a PC, tablet or smartphone and files of the catalogs can be shared and downloaded.

The Full Tool Catalog features all Autel product lines, including ADAS, MaxiSYS, TPMS, MaxiCHECK, MaxiDIAG, AutoLINK and MaxiVIDEO tools. Featured software and hardware specs are also highlighted.

The TPMS Catalog has a split focus on the Autel TPMS service tools as well tire sensors and other TPMS accessories.

The ADAS brochure is an in-depth look into Autel’s ADAS Calibration Packages.

