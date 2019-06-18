Hunter Engineering Releases Harsh-Duty Option for Standard RX Lift Racks
Hunter Engineering has released an optional harsh-duty variation for its standard RX scissor lift racks.
The harsh-duty rack features stainless steel slip plate top surfaces and turnplates. A zinc-rich primer base coat and powder top coat covers lift runways, ramps and bases, the company says.
Additionally, the harsh-duty rack features epoxy caulked joints that prevent salt seepage between adjoining pieces of metal.
For more information, visit www.hunter.com.