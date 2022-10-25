Hunter Engineering to Participate in ADAS Showcase at SEMA

Hunter Engineering will take part in a special ADAS Showcase at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4. A large space will be set aside in Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for better informing SEMA members about ADAS, promoting awareness of and education about ADAS recalibration and services, and highlighting ADAS market opportunities within the aftermarket industry, Hunter says. Mock demonstrations of recalibrations are also scheduled. Hunter will be one of approximately 10 exhibitors involved in providing ADAS guidance and information.

“We’re happy to have such a prominent opportunity to talk face to face about Hunter ADAS products and the ADAS market in general,” says Ryan Gerber, ADAS product specialist. “With the interest ADAS is generating now and will be in the future, we’re eager to help inform and educate the industry about servicing these critical safety systems.” ADASLink, Hunter’s premium, full-diagnostic scan tool, includes ADAS calibration and secure FCA gateway capabilities, enabling shops to take control of this challenging work by decreasing steps, increasing efficiency and cutting calibration time in half, Hunter says. This solution integrates with Hunter’s WinAlign software, providing the technician with quick access to specific calibration procedures for more than 25 million vehicles.

