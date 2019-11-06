Atturo Debuts New Trail Blade ATS All-Terrain Tire at SEMA

Atturo Tire introduced the Trail Blade ATS – the brand’s new all-terrain tire focused on aftermarket applications – during the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The ATS (AT Sport) is an extension of Atturo’s Trail Blade A/T tire, and is the second tire in Atturo’s new Trail Blade Sport series. It follows the Trail Blade MTS mud tire, which was announced in October and also is making its official debut during SEMA 2019.

The Trail Blade ATS features a unique tread pattern designed for digging traction and steady handling on all surfaces. The tire continues Atturo’s partnership with Quartermaster Knives with the sidewall tread elements modeled after the QSE-5 knife, and provides superior impact protection from rocks, trees or curbs, the company says.

“With the introduction of the Trail Blade ATS as the second tire in our new Trail Blade Sport series, Atturo continues to distinguish itself in the market with sidewall design that consumers are willing to pay a premium for as part of their truck upgrade,” says Atturo President Michael Mathis. “We’re thrilled to introduce this striking new all-terrain tire for aftermarket applications during SEMA, the premier automotive specialty products trade show in the world and home to the largest collection of modified trucks and Jeeps.”

To provide superior traction and handling, the Trail Blade ATS design utilizes large tread blocks with multiple deep sipes. The long center rib helps improve directional stability, while the wide channels between the blocks flush water from the contact patch for excellent wet performance.

On each side of center, the tire’s double tread blocks create digging traction on all types of surfaces, even asphalt. These tread blocks are linked with stabilizing blocks to maintain rigidity at highway speed, as well as on rocky and hard-pack surfaces. The unique multi-bevels on the alternate shaped shoulder blocks help distort noise, resulting in a remarkably quiet all-terrain tire. On the outside of the shoulder tread, the slope of the block is gradual to help with stable road handling, and sipes run through the side for improved traction in soft surfaces.

The first phase of sizes for the Trail Blade ATS will include both metric and flotation sizes ranging from 17- up to 24-in. diameter. Select sizes will utilize the heavy-duty 12-ply construction to allow for higher load capacity and air pressure required by 2500/3500 series trucks. Atturo applies this construction only where the increased capacity for a particular size reaches the correct load level to allow for a proper application on these types of trucks.

The Trail Blade ATS will have initial sizes released during early 2020.