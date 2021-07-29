Hunter Introduces ADASLink Diagnostic Scan Tool

ADASLink from Hunter Engineering is a full-diagnostic scan tool that includes ADAS calibration and secure FCA gateway capabilities. This complete solution custom integrates with Hunter’s WinAlign software, providing the technician with quick access to specific calibration procedures for more than 25 million vehicles, the company says.

According to the company, the ADASLink guides the technician with step-by-step onscreen instruction, ensuring the calibration is completed according to OE requirements. Access to accurate ADAS data is critical since these complex safety systems require recalibration following a wide range of typical services, such as wheel alignment, suspension repair or windshield replacement.

The tool also provides thorough pre- and post-scan insurance documentation through HunterNet 2, Hunter’s online customer software portal, the company says.

Hunter says Dynamic calibrations are supported by ADASLink alone. For static, in-bay calibrations, ADASLink combines with the Bosch DAS3000, using built-in cameras and rear wheel-mounted targets to position the fixture in front of the vehicle, thus removing the need for string, plumb bobs and tape measures.