 Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Hunter's TCX51M tire changer is on display in the South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-tire-changer-SEMA

Hunter Engineering will be previewing its latest addition to its mobile tire service offerings at SEMA in Las Vegas this week. Designed specifically for use in mobile service vans, Hunter said the TCX51M provides full-size capabilities to service modern, difficult assemblies.

Related Articles
Hunter said the TCX51M provides full-size capabilities to service modern, difficult assemblies.

Hunter said the 51M features a swing-arm design, with dual bead-loosening rollers and tough bottom beads that can be demounted quickly without using a lever. An adjustable center clamp also protects wheels and allows technicians to set a working height without slipping, Hunter says. The company said 51M’s two-speed inverter motor operates at 110V.

Jim Hudson, product manager for Hunter, said three features set the 51M apart from many other mobile tire changers.

“First, running on 110V avoids the challenges and difficulties of 220V in a mobile setting,” he said. “Second, it offers the optional FastBlast feature, which is completely new to the mobile service market from Hunter. Third, it has dual bead-loosening rollers on the left side for a more direct indent,” Hudson said. “Techs can demount the bottom bead with the lower roller much, much easier.”

Hudson said technicians will also appreciate the familiar swing-arm tool head, allowing them to transition between shop and van and back with the same machine format.

Hunter’s TCX51M on display at SEMA.

The TCX51M will be available for ordering in early 2024. The company said the new TCX51M tire changer is on display in South Hall Lower booth #42017, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

You May Also Like

Centro-Banamex
award-stock
Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
News

Hunter Engineering Debuts Ultimate ADAS at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS system is on display at the 2023 SEMA Show in South Hall Lower booth #42017.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA

Hunter Engineering's Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, is on public display for the first time in South Hall Lower booth #42017 at SEMA in Las Vegas, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The new system will also be included in SEMA’s New Product Showcase in the North Hall.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Gaither Showcases New Automotive Tools at SEMA 2023

Gaither Tool is debuting a jump starter, off-road kit, jack and more at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Gaither Tool SEMA
Bridgestone Unveils TireConnect Platform at SEMA

Bridgestone’s TireConnect is meant to streamline inventory management for dealers through an auto-replenishment platform.

By Christian Hinton
FINAL_TireConnect Logo
Michelin to Cease Oklahoma Tire Plant Production by 2025

The site has produced passenger tires since 1970. The gradual wind-down will affect 1,400 employees.

By Christian Hinton
Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries aim to enhance hybrid vehicle performance and fuel efficiency nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack

Other Posts

Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
Atturo Unveils All-Weather AZ810 Tire at SEMA

The AZ810 will be on display in the Atturo booth, South lower hall #44167 and in the SEMA New Product Showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-AZ810
BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement