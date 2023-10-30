Hunter Previews TCX51M Tire Changer at SEMA

Hunter Engineering will be previewing its latest addition to its mobile tire service offerings at SEMA in Las Vegas this week. Designed specifically for use in mobile service vans, Hunter said the TCX51M provides full-size capabilities to service modern, difficult assemblies.

Hunter said the TCX51M provides full-size capabilities to service modern, difficult assemblies.

Hunter said the 51M features a swing-arm design, with dual bead-loosening rollers and tough bottom beads that can be demounted quickly without using a lever. An adjustable center clamp also protects wheels and allows technicians to set a working height without slipping, Hunter says. The company said 51M’s two-speed inverter motor operates at 110V.

Jim Hudson, product manager for Hunter, said three features set the 51M apart from many other mobile tire changers.

“First, running on 110V avoids the challenges and difficulties of 220V in a mobile setting,” he said. “Second, it offers the optional FastBlast feature, which is completely new to the mobile service market from Hunter. Third, it has dual bead-loosening rollers on the left side for a more direct indent,” Hudson said. “Techs can demount the bottom bead with the lower roller much, much easier.”

Hudson said technicians will also appreciate the familiar swing-arm tool head, allowing them to transition between shop and van and back with the same machine format.

Hunter’s TCX51M on display at SEMA.

The TCX51M will be available for ordering in early 2024. The company said the new TCX51M tire changer is on display in South Hall Lower booth #42017, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.