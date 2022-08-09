Hunter Engineering says the newest version of its alignment software, WinAlign 17.1, is now shipping.

The new software provides two benefits for Hunter Quick Check Drive and Quick Check Commercial unmanned inspection system customers, says Hunter.

First, Hunter says 17.1 bridges the gap between a passenger vehicle and heavy-duty inspection systems by measuring trucks too heavy or wide for the passenger tread system, but not tall enough for the full HD system.

The new configuration allows for medium-duty vehicles, such as bucket trucks, to be accommodated on Hunter’s Quick Check Drive unmanned inspection system, says the equipment manufacturer.

Hunter says WinAlign 17 second primary benefit is dual license plate capture, which allows fleet customers the ability to track the tractor and trailer as separate assets.