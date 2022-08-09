Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Software Update Expands Inspection Capabilities

Christian Hinton

Hunter Engineering says the newest version of its alignment software, WinAlign 17.1, is now shipping.

The new software provides two benefits for Hunter Quick Check Drive and Quick Check Commercial unmanned inspection system customers, says Hunter.

First, Hunter says 17.1 bridges the gap between a passenger vehicle and heavy-duty inspection systems by measuring trucks too heavy or wide for the passenger tread system, but not tall enough for the full HD system.

The new configuration allows for medium-duty vehicles, such as bucket trucks, to be accommodated on Hunter’s Quick Check Drive unmanned inspection system, says the equipment manufacturer.

Hunter says WinAlign 17 second primary benefit is dual license plate capture, which allows fleet customers the ability to track the tractor and trailer as separate assets.

Encompassing more than 30 years of development, Hunter says WinAlign provides a range of difference-making benefits, including comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts and integration with shop and dealer management software.

News: Synchrony Offers Four-Installment Payment Plans Through Clover App

News: Bridgestone’s Innovation Center Receives LEED GOLD Certification

News: ContiTech Connects Under Continental Brand

News: Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

Goodyear Increases Q2 Sales, Credits Cooper Tire Merger

Big O Expansion in Utah Offering Selected Free Services

Yokohama Rubber Holds Natural Rubber Suppliers Event
