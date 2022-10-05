Hankook Tire, Formula E Partner on New iOn Race Tire Launch

As of next season, Hankook Tire will be the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s exclusive technical partner and tire supplier. At an event in the Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, Hankook officially presented its newly developed iOn race tires to guests and representatives of Formula E.

Hankook says it developed the new tire in close cooperation with the racing series and aims to meet the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance. According to Hankook, the iOn is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E cars with nearly 30% of the tire made of sustainable materials. The Formula E teams have access to a tire variant they can use in both dry and wet conditions with the intent to further save resources. After each race weekend, Hankook intends to completely recycle every set of tires, ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.

Hankook intends to show its new tires at the Mexico City E-Prix on January 14, 2023, where, according to Formula E, 40,000 spectators will attend.

With its upcoming range of new iOn road tires, Hankook plans to offer products for resource-friendly mobility for premium electric cars. According to Hankook, these road-ready tires will possess a significantly lower rolling resistance for more miles per battery load, high traction even on wet roads, good braking power for top safety and a high level of durability.

This means electric car owners will have new tires to pair with their favorite rides soon.