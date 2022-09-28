Connect with us
Hankook emissions targets

News

Hankook Tire Commits to Targets for Reducing Emissions

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Hankook Tire says it committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by submitting its targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations. In August, the company submitted its mid-to-long-term science-based emissions reduction targets.

Advertisement

The company says it plans to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions that occur during the production stage by 46.2% from its 2019 baseline by 2030. In addition, Hankook has pledged to curtail Scope 3 emissions in its value chain by 27.5% from its 2019 baseline by 2030. This includes the reduction of all greenhouse gases generated from raw material acquisition, distribution, investment, production and other major business activities.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). More than 3,600 global companies are working with the SBTi to set, measure and report science-based reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement, a legally-binding international treaty on climate change.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Hankook announced its participation in the Business Ambition for 1.5℃ Campaign – a call to action for companies to set targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C and strive for a net-zero future. Led by SBTi in cooperation with international partners, over 1,300 global companies are participating in this campaign.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Invests $60M to Expand Bandag Retread Manufacturing Plant

News: WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces Nearly 800 New Part Numbers

News: Torqata to Host ‘Reinvent the Wheel’ Hackathon 2.0

News: ZC Rubber Boosts Sustainability with Tire Recycling

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Commits to Targets for Reducing Emissions

on

Sumitomo Recalls Nearly 6,000 Falken Pro G5 CSV Tires

on

LWG Acquires Midas Location in Omaha

on

Third Tire Safety Leadership Summit Focuses on Technicians, Drivers
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Broberg-Les-Schwab Broberg-Les-Schwab

People

Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

People

Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

News

Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine