FIA Confirms Hankook as Future Tire Partner for Formula E

Hankook Tire will be the future tire supplier and technology partner for the ABB FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship.

Click Here to Read More

Hankook will be creating custom tires for Formula E with new technology and connectivity benefits to be used for both wet and dry conditions for multiple events. Hankook says these tires will offer a very low rolling resistance to raise electric vehicle efficiency.

Furthermore, the company says, they will deliver a long-lasting performance containing bio-sourced material and sustainable rubber.