Connect with us

News

FIA Confirms Hankook as Future Tire Partner for Formula E

Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire will be the future tire supplier and technology partner for the ABB FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hankook will be creating custom tires for Formula E with new technology and connectivity benefits to be used for both wet and dry conditions for multiple events. Hankook says these tires will offer a very low rolling resistance to raise electric vehicle efficiency.

Furthermore, the company says, they will deliver a long-lasting performance containing bio-sourced material and sustainable rubber.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Nexen Tire Extends Next Level Promotion to Q3

TIA Adding Series of Free Fleet Tire Safety Webinars

SEMA 2020: Organizers Developing New Health Guidelines

Apollo Tyres Rolls Out First Tire from New India Facility

Advertisement

on

FIA Confirms Hankook as Future Tire Partner for Formula E

on

Discount Tire Celebrates 60 Years With Sweepstakes

on

GB Auto Expands Portfolio to 164 Stores with New Acquisition

on

Nokian Launches Road Trip Website, Chance to Win Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect