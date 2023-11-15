 Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer to Retire in '24

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer to Retire in ’24

After 14 years as chairman, CEO and president, Kramer will retire in 2024 as part of Goodyear's ongoing succession plan.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Richard-Kramer-Goodyear

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company chairman, CEO and president Richard J. Kramer has informed the board of his plans to retire in 2024. In connection with Kramer’s planned retirement previously discussed with the board as part of the company’s ongoing and active succession planning process, the Goodyear board said it retained a leading executive search firm to execute a search considering both internal and external candidates.

Related Articles

Under Kramer’s leadership, Goodyear said it delivered the five highest years of annual segment operating income in the company’s history. He also led a transformation of the business to fully fund and de-risk its pension plans, reduce costs, streamline manufacturing and invest for growth. Goodyear said Kramer guided the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and led Goodyear’s largest-ever acquisition – Cooper Tire – in 2021.

“Reflecting on the past 14 years, it has been an incredible privilege to lead this iconic American company as chairman, CEO and president,” Kramer said. “As we embark on our next stage of growth, I am confident that our Goodyear Forward plan will build an even stronger foundation for the next generation of leadership to continue paving the way for Goodyear’s enduring success. I am fully engaged in driving the successful execution of the plan and, with the support and involvement of the board, will assist with the transition when my successor is identified.”

You May Also Like

ATEQ combo
Meader_Brad-
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
People

TIA Elects Six New Board of Directors

TIA says the new directors bring expertise across retail, distribution, training and industry associations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA New Board Members

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) elected six new members to its board of directors for 2023-2024.

Joining the board for three-year terms are Josephine Foley of Sullivan Tire & Automotive Service, Norwell, Mass.; Glen Nicholson of Midas International, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; incumbent Brandy Sielaff of Business First Solutions, Meridian, Idaho; and Craig Stevens of Big Horn Tire, Gillette, Wyo.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard takes over as head of R&D at Continental Tires, succeeding Dr. Boris Mergell.

By Christian Hinton
conti Edwin Goudswaard
Atlantic Tire Founder Anthony Blackman Dies

The two-time Tire Review Top Shop winner was dedicated to his craft from a young age, and was known for being extremely generous when it came to giving back.

By Christian Hinton
Anthony-Blackman-1400
Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian

Other Posts

Retread Tires: What Helps Business Helps People

Retreads lead to a triple bottom line of benefits, including economics, environment and safety.

By Jeff Wallick
continental-retreadded-tire-1400
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
Turbo Wholesale Tires Names New CCO

Todd Pickens brings over 30 years of global sales and business development experience.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-wholesale-tires
Anyline Appoints its First Chairperson of the Board

Petra Preining becomes Anyline’s inaugural and independent chairperson.

By Christian Hinton
Petra Preining Anyline