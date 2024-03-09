 GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

People

GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
GRI-Barry-Guildford

GRI has appointed Barry Guildford as global commercial director (GCD), effective March 1. As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI. In his most recent role as the head of region northeast Europe & head of sales of ContiTrade at Continental, GRI said Guilford orchestrated the overhaul of automotive retail networks across multiple countries. His initiatives in EV car service diversification, fleet business development and digital fleet management solutions set new standards in the industry, the company said.

“Barry Guildford’s appointment as our GCD is a testament to our commitment to excellence, business innovation and growth. His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to drive GRI’s commercial strategy forward,” Prabhash Subasinghe, managing director of GRI said.

Under Guildford’s leadership, GRI said it’s poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, expand its market presence and reinforce its commitment to delivering specialty tire solutions to customers globally.

Michelin reaches settlement to protect BFGoodrich KO2 tire IP rights

The suit identified certain remolded tire products produced and sold by Techno Pneu as infringing upon Michelin’s design patent.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Michelin-BFGoodrich-All-Terrain-T-A-KO2-tire

Michelin North America has entered a settlement agreement with Techno Pneu of Quebec, Canada, to resolve the company’s lawsuit for infringement of a patent protecting Michelin’s off-road tire, the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire. The suit was filed in the Northern District of New York (Michelin North America, Inc. v. Techno Pneu, Inc., case no. 6:23-CV-1568-AMN-TWD) and identified certain remolded tire products produced and sold by Techno Pneu as infringing upon Michelin’s design patent protecting Michelin’s BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire tread design.

