CMA, Double Coin appoint new regional sales manager

People

Patrick Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, will serve as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Patrick_Etheridge-1400

CMA and Double Coin have appointed Patrick Etheridge as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region. Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, began his tire career at Bridgestone Firestone in 2004. He rose to district manager for the GCR organization and transitioned to RDH Retreading in 2013.

Beginning in 2015, Etheridge worked for GiTi Tire (USA) as a key client leader and Prinx Chengshan Tire North America as VP of sales.

“We’re thrilled to have Patrick on the CMA and Double Coin team. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive growth, foster key relationships and enhance operational efficiency throughout his career,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin, said.

Etheridge is based in Knoxville, TN.

