fbpx
Connect with us
combine-with-Wells---Christina-Zamarro_Goodyear-1400

News

Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has appointed Christina Zamarro to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president. In this role, Zamarro will lead Goodyear’s Global Finance organization and oversee all aspects of the company’s corporate finances, including treasury, investor relations, accounting, audit and financial planning and analysis, as well as its business unit finance teams in the Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement

Zamarro will succeed Darren R. Wells, who will become executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Zamarro joined Goodyear in 2007 after several years working for Ford Motor Company. Over the course of her more than 15 years with the company, she has played key roles in strengthening the company’ culminating in her current role as vice president, finance and treasurer. She also serves on Goodyear’s Diversity & Inclusion Executive Council and on the board of L3Harris. Zamarro received her bachelor of arts degree in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and her master of business administration degree from Vanderbilt University.

Advertisement

Wells joined Goodyear in 2002 as vice president and treasurer, progressing through a series of finance leadership roles to become CFO. He later served as president of Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business for two years before leaving Goodyear for a stint as an executive in residence at the University of South Florida. He rejoined Goodyear as executive vice president and CFO in 2018.

Jordan Coughlin, previously assistant treasurer, capital markets, will become vice president and treasurer, also on Jan. 1. Goodyear’s investor relations function will continue to be led by Christian Gadzinski, senior director, investor relations. Both Coughlin and Gadzinski will report to Zamarro.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GRI Acquires Klumpenaar Industriebanden BV

News: Leeds West Purchases Land in Iowa, Oklahoma

News: Couple Donates Car Collection to Northwood University

News: Hercules Tires Sponsors Sun Belt Football Championship Game

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President

on

Nexen Tire Motorsports Makes Top Placements for Racing Season

on

Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires

on

TireHub Expands with Six New Logistics Center Openings
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Bartec-douglass Bartec-douglass

People

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA
Connect
Tire Review Magazine