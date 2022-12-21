Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has appointed Christina Zamarro to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president. In this role, Zamarro will lead Goodyear’s Global Finance organization and oversee all aspects of the company’s corporate finances, including treasury, investor relations, accounting, audit and financial planning and analysis, as well as its business unit finance teams in the Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Zamarro will succeed Darren R. Wells, who will become executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2023. Zamarro joined Goodyear in 2007 after several years working for Ford Motor Company. Over the course of her more than 15 years with the company, she has played key roles in strengthening the company’ culminating in her current role as vice president, finance and treasurer. She also serves on Goodyear’s Diversity & Inclusion Executive Council and on the board of L3Harris. Zamarro received her bachelor of arts degree in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and her master of business administration degree from Vanderbilt University.

