 Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

In her new role, Jessica Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for Kumho Tire USA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Kumho-J_Egerton

Kumho Tire U.S.A. has named Jessica Egerton as vice president of marketing. In her new role, Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for the tire brand, supporting retail and consumers.

Related Articles

Egerton brings to Kumho Tire experience in omnichannel marketing in B2C, B2B and B2B2C in both consumer durables/home goods and automotive, as well as marketing experience from national to independent retailers.

“My new role at Kumho Tire represents an incredible opportunity to elevate the brand in the U.S. marketplace,” Egerton said. “Kumho Tire has a long history and is well-respected in the industry for delivering quality, high-performing products at a great value. As a brand builder who understands marketing as a strategic lever to fuel growth and unlock value, I am excited at the prospect of raising Kumho Tire’s brand awareness among discerning consumers.”

Prior to joining Kumho Tire, she served as vice president of brand activation for a mattress manufacturer in the U.S., where she led the organization’s integrated plans driving consumer demand in an omnichannel environment. Before that, Egerton served as head of brand development at a tire company where she built a marketing organization across brand, creative, growth and digital marketing, channel/customer marketing and shopper marketing.

Egerton received a bachelor’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Boston University and earned an MBA in business and economics at the University of Kentucky. During her career, she has held brand, marketing and advertising positions with a variety of companies, including Delta Faucet, Whirlpool Corp. and its Maytag brand, Cooper Tire and Tempur Sealy International.

You May Also Like

Dick-Gust-introduction
Patrick_Etheridge-1400
BKT-receiving-award-1400
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
News

Yokohama’s Geolandar tires win multiple classes at 2023 King of the Hammers

Yokohama’s Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers race.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
KOH-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber vehicles equipped with the company's Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers off-road race held in California from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The King of the Hammers, which is the season opener for the year-long Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling. The winning drivers are Zach Szymik in the 4900 Can-Am Sportsman Stock UTV class, Bailey Cole in the 4600 Currie Enterprises Stock class and Duane Garretson in the 4500 Yukon Gear and Axle Modified class. At this year’s King of the Hammers, Yokohama Rubber supplied its Geolandar tires to more than 25 participating vehicles. The tires supplied included Geolandar M/T G003 mud terrain tires and race versions of the same, as well Geolandar SD off-road racing tires sold in overseas markets.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Bill Ziegler, Ziegler Tire president, dies

Bill spent 48 years with Ziegler Tire, most recently as president.

By Christian Hinton
Bill-Ziegler-600
SRNA promotes director of product planning for Falken PLT tires

With more than two decades of experience in the tire industry, TJ Johnson is now coming up on eight years with SRNA.

By Christian Hinton
Tsuyoshi-Johnson-SRNA
Ascenso Tires North America finds new president

Thomas Clark brings with him a three-decade-long career, marked by progressive responsibilities at companies such as Michelin and Carlstar Group.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Thomas-Clark
Wes Samperio named Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager

Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

By Christian Hinton
wes-samperio-dunlop-motorcycle-tires

Other Posts

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Chad Geer

Geer will be Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ new director of MC product, marketing & motorsports.

By Christian Hinton
Chad-Geer-Sumitomo-Dunlop-1400
Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s OTR Tire Conference, featuring speakers on OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.

By Christian Hinton
Matt-White-live-service-group
Apollo Tyres introduces new recycling initiative

Apollo will repurpose the pledged (used) tires and use the recycled rubber crumb to create football pitches for the underprivileged.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Expo3
Nominations for 2024’s Top Shop award are now open

Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Nominate a shop today!

By David Sickels
topShop-1400