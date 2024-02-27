Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

Kumho Tire U.S.A. has named Jessica Egerton as vice president of marketing. In her new role, Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for the tire brand, supporting retail and consumers.

Egerton brings to Kumho Tire experience in omnichannel marketing in B2C, B2B and B2B2C in both consumer durables/home goods and automotive, as well as marketing experience from national to independent retailers.

“My new role at Kumho Tire represents an incredible opportunity to elevate the brand in the U.S. marketplace,” Egerton said. “Kumho Tire has a long history and is well-respected in the industry for delivering quality, high-performing products at a great value. As a brand builder who understands marketing as a strategic lever to fuel growth and unlock value, I am excited at the prospect of raising Kumho Tire’s brand awareness among discerning consumers.”

Prior to joining Kumho Tire, she served as vice president of brand activation for a mattress manufacturer in the U.S., where she led the organization’s integrated plans driving consumer demand in an omnichannel environment. Before that, Egerton served as head of brand development at a tire company where she built a marketing organization across brand, creative, growth and digital marketing, channel/customer marketing and shopper marketing.

Egerton received a bachelor’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Boston University and earned an MBA in business and economics at the University of Kentucky. During her career, she has held brand, marketing and advertising positions with a variety of companies, including Delta Faucet, Whirlpool Corp. and its Maytag brand, Cooper Tire and Tempur Sealy International.