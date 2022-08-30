Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

Les Schwab Tire Centers is welcoming a new CEO. Mike Broberg, the company’s CFO for the past four years, will become its next CEO in early 2023. Jack Cuniff, who became CEO in 2018, has announced plans to retire at the end of 2022. Cuniff will become chair of Les Schwab’s Board when the transition is complete.

“During his time as CFO, Mike has been an integral leader in pursuing the company’s strategy of growth and development,” Cuniff said. “I have complete confidence in his ability to carry our great company forward and build on our tremendous success.”

The Board launched a national search for Les Schwab’s next CEO after Cuniff shared his intention to retire earlier this year. “We were incredibly fortunate to have had not only strong national interest, but also highly qualified internal candidates already on our executive management team,” Cuniff said.

“I am honored to take on this important role,” Broberg said. “We’ve accomplished outstanding results over the last several years, and we’ll continue to build on those results to achieve great things going forward. We are fortunate to have amazing employees dedicated to doing the right thing every day.”