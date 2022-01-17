Connect with us

Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Rugged Trek Wins Global 2021 Good Design Award

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the Cooper Tire Discoverer Rugged Trek all-terrain tire earned a 2021 GOOD DESIGN award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. Founded in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. The tire is being honored for its design excellence and was selected from more than 1,100 entries spanning over 50 countries.

Discoverer Rugged Trek, which launched in 2021, is an all-season pickup truck and SUV tire that offers excellent performance on and off the road. A first for any Cooper tire, Discoverer Rugged Trek offers drivers their choice of two unique sidewall designs: the “Knife-Edge” or the bolder “Mountain Pass.” This customizable feature and the tire’s bold and “chunky” tread helped earn it this award.

