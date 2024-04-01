 BendPak founder Don Henthorn passes away

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

BendPak founder Don Henthorn passes away

Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to a leading manufacturer of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Don-Henthorn-BendPak

Don Henthorn, owner and founder of BendPak Inc., peacefully passed away at home Thursday, March 28, at the age of 85. Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to one of the world’s leading manufacturers of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

Related Articles

Management and operations of the privately owned company are unchanged. 

Henthorn transitioned day-to-day management to the current leadership team in 2022 as part of an established succession plan. Serving as chairman emeritus, he continued to coach the team, coming to the office six days a week. 

“Don’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been the cornerstone of BendPak’s success. His passion, wisdom, and guidance have left an indelible mark on all of us and the organization,” Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO said. “His legacy lives on through the values and principles he instilled in our company. He was not only a leader, but also a mentor, inspiring all of us to strive for excellence and to never settle for anything else.”

Henthorn enlisted in the U.S. Army at 19 years old. He was stationed at a Nike Ajax missile site in Connecticut. While there, he met Virginia Ann “Ginger” Eib, and they married two days after he was discharged in 1959. Three days after that, they moved to California, where he went to work in the burgeoning aerospace industry. After learning all he could, he started Quality Machine & Associates (QMA) in Simi Valley, California. This premier job shop specialized in precision machine work for aerospace and defense giants like Rocketdyne, Rockwell, and Hughes Aircraft.

Not content with the “feast or famine” workload of a job shop, Henthorn labored after hours to develop and patent specialty tools QMA could market itself. The most successful of these included the 5ivePak, a portable combination coil spring compressor, U-joint press and gear-puller; a MacPherson strut spring-compressor; and a portable exhaust pipe expander.

By the 1970s, Henthorn was increasingly focused on building equipment for the then-bustling muffler shop industry. In 1977, he oversaw construction of the company’s first new building, a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Moorpark, California. Two years later, QMA introduced a hydraulic tubing bender for muffler shops, and Henthorn was inspired to change the company name to match. “BendPak” was born. In 1983, responding to customer requests, Henthorn introduced BendPak’s first four-post lift and entered the vehicle lift market.

Over the ensuing decades, BendPak continued to grow. Today, the company has manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world and employs more than 275 people. In 2023, BendPak moved its global headquarters into a LEED PlatinumTM certified administrative building in Agoura Hills, California. Work is underway on the BendPak Industrial Complex, a huge light industrial space being developed in Mobile County, Alabama, near the company’s recently expanded East Coast campus.     

Never one to seek awards or accolades, Henthorn was a believer in hard work. Motivated by the fear of failure and the desire to expand his mind and his business, he pushed the company to continuously improve and grow. For decades, he was the first person in the door every day, starting between 5 and 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday. When asked the secret to BendPak’s success, he would answer simply, “We outwork everybody.”

Henthorn took his responsibility for the safety of millions of mechanics around the world very seriously and was committed to ensuring that BendPak produced superior products.

“We at BendPak wholeheartedly hold the philosophy that only going above and beyond on every product, for every customer, will keep us growing in this business,” he wrote in a letter to customers on BendPak.com. “When BendPak started, I was the sole name and voice attached to the company’s product development and operations. Today, BendPak exists beyond the control of just a few sharp minds. The hundreds of employees we hold dear are heard from and appreciated on a daily basis, which is why people continue to want to work here, and it’s why we’ll continue to thrive for generations to come.” 

Henthorn could often be found out in the shop tinkering and inventing things. He also enjoyed golfing and sharing memories with friends, family, and colleagues.

Henthorn is survived by his wife, Ginger, daughter, Susan, and grandchildren Annika, Reagan, Carson, and Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary.

You May Also Like

McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman
GRI-Barry-Guildford
Kumho-J_Egerton
News

CMA, Double Coin appoint new regional sales manager

Patrick Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, will serve as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Patrick_Etheridge-1400

CMA and Double Coin have appointed Patrick Etheridge as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region. Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, began his tire career at Bridgestone Firestone in 2004. He rose to district manager for the GCR organization and transitioned to RDH Retreading in 2013.

Beginning in 2015, Etheridge worked for GiTi Tire (USA) as a key client leader and Prinx Chengshan Tire North America as VP of sales.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Bill Ziegler, Ziegler Tire president, dies

Bill spent 48 years with Ziegler Tire, most recently as president.

By Christian Hinton
Bill-Ziegler-600
SRNA promotes director of product planning for Falken PLT tires

With more than two decades of experience in the tire industry, TJ Johnson is now coming up on eight years with SRNA.

By Christian Hinton
Tsuyoshi-Johnson-SRNA
Ascenso Tires North America finds new president

Thomas Clark brings with him a three-decade-long career, marked by progressive responsibilities at companies such as Michelin and Carlstar Group.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Thomas-Clark
Wes Samperio named Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager

Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

By Christian Hinton
wes-samperio-dunlop-motorcycle-tires

Other Posts

BendPak releases new SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts

BendPak said SP-7XE Series lifts can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly 6 feet and they fold flat when not in use.

By Christian Hinton
BendPak-SP-7XE-with-car
BendPak enters distribution partnership with Expert Automotive Equipment

Expert Automotive Equipment will distribute a range of BendPak products, including car lifts, tire changers and wheel balancers.

By Christian Hinton
Expert-Automotive-Crew
BEV brake service tips

To disconnect the 12-volt power system on the Model S you must access the “frunk” or front trunk. And before you disconnect the 12-volt battery you need to do two things.

By Andrew Markel
bendpakEVgarage1400
SRNA names national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires

Sam Williams has been with SRNA since 2016, most recently working as a senior strategic account manager.

By Christian Hinton
Sam-Williams-SRNA-1400