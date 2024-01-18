 Goodyear announces former Stellantis COO as CEO successor to Rich Kramer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Goodyear announces former Stellantis COO as CEO successor to Rich Kramer

Mark Stewart will begin his new role as CEO and president effective Jan. 29.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Mark-Stewart-Goodyear-CEO

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that Mark Stewart has been elected chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 29. He will succeed Richard J. Kramer, who previously announced his planned retirement from the company following 24 years of service, including 14 as chairman, CEO and president. On the effective date, Laurette T. Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board since 2019, will become non-executive board chair, and Stewart will be added to the Goodyear board as a director.

Related Articles

Stewart joins Goodyear from Stellantis, where he served as chief operating officer (COO) of North America and a member of the group executive council, leading a business unit with more than 88,000 employees and more than $90 billion in revenue. During his tenure, Goodyear says Stewart led the region’s EV transformation, introducing the first electrified Jeep in the U.S. market. Under his leadership, Goodyear says the region enjoyed “significant, industry-leading increases” in both margin and cash flow, despite the semiconductor shortage and a hyper-competitive U.S. market.

Previously, Stewart served as vice president, customer fulfillment, at Amazon, serving as the lead executive for customer fulfillment across 200 operations facilities in North America, leading operations, procurement, construction and engineering and teams dedicated to pursuing automation, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and conveyance.

Prior to Amazon, Stewart was executive vice president and COO for ZF TRW Automotive, a role culminating from over two decades of increasing responsibility, starting with plant, production and quality management roles and advancing to lead Tower Automotive’s Western Europe business as executive vice president, TRW’s North America Passenger Car and Commercial Global Steering business as vice president and general manager and TRW’s Asia Pacific business as vice president. Over the course of his career, Goodyear says Stewart has overseen diverse manufacturing and fulfillment operations across the globe, and has been based in the U.S., Belgium, Germany and China.

Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity, the company says.

Koellner, former member of The Boeing Company office of the chairman, was elected to the board of directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2015, becoming independent lead director in 2019. While at Boeing, Koellner also served as president of Boeing International and president of Connexion by Boeing. She has also served on six other boards and is currently a director for Celestica Inc. (since 2009), Papa Johns International, Inc. (since 2014) and Nucor Corporation (since 2015).

You May Also Like

2023-ASE-Award-Winners-1400
Tire-hub-plus
Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager
MSG-Nexen-ads
News

Mayhew Tools introduces high-visibility screwdriver line

The new tools are brightly colored and feature an ergonomic acetate tri-lobular handle.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hi-Vis-Screwdrivers-Meyhew-Tools

Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) recently introduced new high visibility (Hi Vis) fluorescent orange and green handled screwdrivers to its made in the USA screwdriver product line. The new tools are brightly colored and both long-slotted and Phillips are sold as sets and individually. All are backed by a full lifetime warranty, Mayhew said. 

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Liberty Tire brings on new president and chief commercial officer

Liberty said Meurer will use his background in distribution and supply chain to enhance its service offering and optimize operations.

By Christian Hinton
Andrew-Meuer-liberty-Tire-recycling
Scott Monteith retires from Best-One of Indy

Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

By Christian Hinton
Scott-M-Best-One
ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

ZC Rubber said Marc Debusschere will increase the company’s European OEM presence for major construction machinery manufacturers.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-Marc-Debusschere
The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400

Other Posts

Tips for recommending the right light truck tire

Talking to customers about LT tires starts with understanding the nuances in the segment.

By Denise Koeth
Klever-AT2-1400
What causes broken springs?

There are a lot of vehicle springs living on the streets these days. We talk about why these bits of broken spring have become more common.

By Christian Hinton
Treads app aims to steer drivers to tire dealers using AI

Zach Olson, founder and CEO of Treads, explains how his direct-to-consumer mobile app uses AI to simplify the car maintenance process.

By David Sickels
WT-treads-1400x700
How replacement struts affect alignment angles

It is essential to examine the front suspension for bent parts when diagnosing a steering or tire wear-related problem.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-alignment-angles-1400