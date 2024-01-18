Goodyear announces former Stellantis COO as CEO successor to Rich Kramer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that Mark Stewart has been elected chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 29. He will succeed Richard J. Kramer, who previously announced his planned retirement from the company following 24 years of service, including 14 as chairman, CEO and president. On the effective date, Laurette T. Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board since 2019, will become non-executive board chair, and Stewart will be added to the Goodyear board as a director.

Stewart joins Goodyear from Stellantis, where he served as chief operating officer (COO) of North America and a member of the group executive council, leading a business unit with more than 88,000 employees and more than $90 billion in revenue. During his tenure, Goodyear says Stewart led the region’s EV transformation, introducing the first electrified Jeep in the U.S. market. Under his leadership, Goodyear says the region enjoyed “significant, industry-leading increases” in both margin and cash flow, despite the semiconductor shortage and a hyper-competitive U.S. market.

Previously, Stewart served as vice president, customer fulfillment, at Amazon, serving as the lead executive for customer fulfillment across 200 operations facilities in North America, leading operations, procurement, construction and engineering and teams dedicated to pursuing automation, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and conveyance.

Prior to Amazon, Stewart was executive vice president and COO for ZF TRW Automotive, a role culminating from over two decades of increasing responsibility, starting with plant, production and quality management roles and advancing to lead Tower Automotive’s Western Europe business as executive vice president, TRW’s North America Passenger Car and Commercial Global Steering business as vice president and general manager and TRW’s Asia Pacific business as vice president. Over the course of his career, Goodyear says Stewart has overseen diverse manufacturing and fulfillment operations across the globe, and has been based in the U.S., Belgium, Germany and China.

Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity, the company says.

Koellner, former member of The Boeing Company office of the chairman, was elected to the board of directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2015, becoming independent lead director in 2019. While at Boeing, Koellner also served as president of Boeing International and president of Connexion by Boeing. She has also served on six other boards and is currently a director for Celestica Inc. (since 2009), Papa Johns International, Inc. (since 2014) and Nucor Corporation (since 2015).