 Ascenso Tires adds new OEM sales manager

People

Ascenso said Douglas Duesing has more than ten years of experience working in agriculture, construction and mining OEMs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Ascenso-Douglas-Duesing-1400

Ascenso Tires has introduced Douglas Duesing as a new OEM sales manager in the North American market. According to the company, he has more than ten years of experience working in agriculture, construction and mining OEMs. Douglas will be fully focused on OE1 and OE2 accounts in North America, Ascenso said.

“As consolidation continues to take place in the marketplace, we see an increased demand from the OEMs for a high-quality value brand such as Ascenso,” Olivier Hubrecht, president of global OEM for Ascenso Tires saod. “We are therefore adding more OEM experts to the Global OEM team to answer to that need. Douglas has a proven track record and is the right fit to support our strong growth.”

Ascenso said it caters to the needs of the global agriculture, industrial & construction, earth mover, material handling and agroforestry segments. Since starting operations in 2020, Ascenso tires are in over 100 countries across the globe with more than 700 SKUs.

