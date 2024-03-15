 Kal Tire names new president

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Kal Tire names new president

Corey Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Kal-Tire-Corey-Parks

After 15 years as president of Kal Tire and 37 years with the company his father founded, Robert Foord is transitioning to the role of executive vice-chair of the board and Corey Parks has assumed the role of president as of March 1. Parks is a senior executive with more than 22 years of experience in leadership positions with Les Schwab Tire Centers in the US, with his most recent roles being chief administrative officer, executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, Kal Tire said.

Related Articles

“Corey is an exceptional leader, communicator and relationship builder—and he’s someone who strongly aligns with the values and culture of Kal Tire,” Foord said, adding Kal Tire will remain a private, family-owned business. “Our family remains as committed as ever to the long-term success of the company, and we are excited for him to join the team.”

Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team. He’s spent the last six months touring much of Kal Tire’s Canadian store network and international mining operations.

“This is a company I’ve respected deeply throughout my career, so I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to build on the legacy of Robert Foord,” Parks said. “As we look to the future, I hope to offer not just continuity but also new opportunities for team members around the world to excel in their roles and exceed every customer’s expectations—even, and especially, as our industry evolves.”

You May Also Like

McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
People

McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400

McCarthy Tire Service promoted Ann Sadusky to vice president of human resources. Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October of 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time. Sadusky has also assumed the full responsibility of being the lead and point person responsible for its health insurance program as well as its workers compensation program. Under her leadership, McCarthy said its HR team expanded to include recruiting, assistance with DOT and driver compliance and have provided hands on assistance to many teammates.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman
GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Barry-Guildford
Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

In her new role, Jessica Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for Kumho Tire USA.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-J_Egerton
CMA, Double Coin appoint new regional sales manager

Patrick Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, will serve as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region.

By Christian Hinton
Patrick_Etheridge-1400

Other Posts

Bridgestone to supply 15 Daytona 200 riders with BattlAx tires

Among the 15 riders, three riders from YART Yamaha, the winners of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, will join Bridgestone’s team.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Daytona 200
General Tire reveals spring promotion for G-Max, AltiMax tires

Starting March 1-April 30, with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires, customers will receive up to $70.

By Christian Hinton
GeneralTire-GMax-AS07-2.0-1400
Goodyear reveals 40th Goodyear Highway Hero winners

Timothy VanNostrand of Northville, NY and Elijah Ramos of Victorville, CA won the honor and received awards from Goodyear for their actions.

By Christian Hinton
highway-hero-t-vannostrand
Atturo launches ‘Atturo is the Answer’ TV commercial campaign

The campaign introduces the character Atturo Andy, a tire salesperson whose expertise in Atturo’s lineup makes him the go-to for tire advice.

By Christian Hinton
ATTURO-ANDY