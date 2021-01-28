Connect with us

News

Goodyear Partners on Commercial Tire/Wheel Hub Analytics

Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and ConMet say they have partnered to create combined digital solutions that will better connect commercial truck fleets to the health of their tires and wheel ends.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The companies say the goal is to allow fleets to remotely monitor their vehicles in real time, automate insights and make better maintenance decisions in order to improve vehicle safety, as well as maximize efficiency and uptime.

Goodyear says it will continue to offer fleets the ability to proactively service their vehicles through Fleet HQ.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ALI Releases Model Year 2000-’21 Lifting Points Guide

People: OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

News: Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Delivery Services Provider

News: BKT Launches New Website to Showcase Carbon Black

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Partners on Commercial Tire/Wheel Hub Analytics

on

Monro Reports 13.6% Q3 Sales Decrease YoY

on

ITC: Existing Duties on PLT Tire Imports from China Remain

on

Hankook Enters New Intelligent Tire Pilot Program
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect