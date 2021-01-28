Goodyear Partners on Commercial Tire/Wheel Hub Analytics

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and ConMet say they have partnered to create combined digital solutions that will better connect commercial truck fleets to the health of their tires and wheel ends.

The companies say the goal is to allow fleets to remotely monitor their vehicles in real time, automate insights and make better maintenance decisions in order to improve vehicle safety, as well as maximize efficiency and uptime.

Goodyear says it will continue to offer fleets the ability to proactively service their vehicles through Fleet HQ.