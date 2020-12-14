Goodyear, SafeAI Partner on Tires for Autonomous Vehicles

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and SafeAI have entered a strategic relationship to incorporate tire intelligence into the programming of autonomous heavy equipment vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Through an integration with the SafeAI autonomous ecosystem, the companies say they will exchange site data to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry. Tire intelligence from Goodyear’s TPMS Heavy Duty rim-mounted sensors will be deployed at an active construction site in Cupertino, Calif.

With this collaboration, Goodyear says it will outfit a Caterpillar 725, retrofitted with SafeAI’s autonomous software, to capture pressure and temperature data and monitor overall tire health. These sensors can identify and communicate adverse conditions before they cause maintenance issues and derail a project.