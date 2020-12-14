Connect with us

News

Goodyear, SafeAI Partner on Tires for Autonomous Vehicles

Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and SafeAI have entered a strategic relationship to incorporate tire intelligence into the programming of autonomous heavy equipment vehicles.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through an integration with the SafeAI autonomous ecosystem, the companies say they will exchange site data to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry. Tire intelligence from Goodyear’s TPMS Heavy Duty rim-mounted sensors will be deployed at an active construction site in Cupertino, Calif.

With this collaboration, Goodyear says it will outfit a Caterpillar 725, retrofitted with SafeAI’s autonomous software, to capture pressure and temperature data and monitor overall tire health. These sensors can identify and communicate adverse conditions before they cause maintenance issues and derail a project.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Alliance Tire Americas Announces Price Increase

News: Yokohama Named Title Sponsor of Jeepspeed Race Series

News: Goodyear Navigates Detours, Empowers Dealers to Succeed

News: TGI Collecting Donations for Hurricane Relief

Advertisement

on

Goodyear, SafeAI Partner on Tires for Autonomous Vehicles

on

SRNA Announces Four Executive Promotions

on

Pirelli Adds Race Car Driver to Support R&D, Testing Team

on

Tarsus Group Creates New Tire Event Starting in 2022
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect