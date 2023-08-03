 Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear's board of directors.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced new members to its board of directors in connection with a cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Related Articles

Three people, mutually agreed-upon between Goodyear and Elliott, will join the Board effective immediately:

  • Joseph R. Hinrichs, president & CEO, CSX Corporation;
  • Max H. Mitchell, president & CEO, Crane Company;
  • Roger J. Wood, Former Co-CEO, Tenneco.

With these appointments, the Goodyear board is now composed of 15 directors, 13 of whom are independent. Goodyear will nominate up to 12 directors to stand for election at its 2024 annual meeting, including the three new directors. Further, as part of its agreement with Elliott, the board is establishing a strategic and operational review committee to oversee and support the board and management’s review of various strategic and operational alternatives. The committee will be chaired by Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer.

You May Also Like

TireHub John Cavanaugh
David editor Tire Review
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John-B---Mickey-Thompson
People

Kenda Adds Shaun Fitzgerald as Automotive Sales Manager

As automotive sales manager, Fitzgerald will be responsible for managing strategic accounts and Kenda’s automotive tire sales growth.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fitzgerald Kenda

Kenda Tire USA has announced Shaun Fitzgerald as the company’s newest automotive sales manager.

According to Kenda, he will be responsible for managing strategic accounts, overseeing Kenda’s automotive tire channel sales and identifying new partner growth opportunities in the Eastern U.S.

Fitzgerald has been in the tire industry for over 30 years, working for tire manufacturers and independent dealers. Prior to joining Kenda, he worked for tire manufacturers Goodyear and Carlisle and retailers Flynn’s Tire Company, Free Service Tire Company and Monro Inc., all within a wholesale capacity.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Ramsey Industries Appoints New President, CEO

Kerry Baskins joins Ramsey Industries as the new president and CEO.

By Christian Hinton
Ramsey Industry CEO
Military Vet, Harvard Grad Sets Sights on Growing with Tire Pros

With 30 locations under Northern Rock Automotive, Logan Leslie talks about opportunities in tire and auto repair.

By Madeleine Winer
Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie
GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

GRI welcomes Giorgio Gramegna and Simon Michael as regional directors for Europe and MEA/South America, respectively.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Simon-Giorgi
Ernst & Young Nominates Titan International CEO as Award Finalist

Paul Reitz of Titan International is a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Midwest Award.

By Christian Hinton
COMBOReitz

Other Posts

TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore
Goodyear Highlights 2022 Sustainability Report

Goodyear’s 2022 corporate responsibility report showcases the company’s sustainability progress.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-sustainability
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat has been named president of Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify.

By Christian Hinton
Randy Kobat