Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced new members to its board of directors in connection with a cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Three people, mutually agreed-upon between Goodyear and Elliott, will join the Board effective immediately:

Joseph R. Hinrichs, president & CEO, CSX Corporation;

Max H. Mitchell, president & CEO, Crane Company;

Roger J. Wood, Former Co-CEO, Tenneco.

With these appointments, the Goodyear board is now composed of 15 directors, 13 of whom are independent. Goodyear will nominate up to 12 directors to stand for election at its 2024 annual meeting, including the three new directors. Further, as part of its agreement with Elliott, the board is establishing a strategic and operational review committee to oversee and support the board and management’s review of various strategic and operational alternatives. The committee will be chaired by Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer.