Goodyear Plans ‘Strategic Alternatives’ to Dunlop, OTR, Chemical Businesses

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced a new strategic plan called “Goodyear Forward” following a comprehensive review by its board of directors and an independent review committee. Goodyear said the multi-faceted plan aims to optimize Goodyear’s portfolio, expand margins, reduce debt and enhance shareholder value. Part of the plan includes pursuing “strategic alternatives” for its chemical business, the Dunlop brand and the off-the-road equipment tire business. The company expects the plan to produce gross proceeds in excess of $2 billion from portfolio optimization, as well as top-line and cost-reduction actions totaling $1.3 billion by end of 2025.

The Review Committee consisted of five directors, including two new independent directors appointed in July 2023. Over the course of 16 weeks, the Review Committee engaged in deep analysis and deliberation with assistance from industry-leading financial advisors and consultants, Goodyear said. Goodyear said the full board will oversee the execution of the “Goodyear Forward” plan and remains committed to the ongoing assessment of value-enhancing opportunities.

According to Goodyear, “Goodyear Forward” will deliver: