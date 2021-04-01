GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

GB Auto Service, Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., has acquired Fresno, California-based Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair.
Founded in 1976, Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair operates five stores in Fresno, as well as locations in Clovis, Sanger and Visalia.
The addition of Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair follows GB Auto Service’s December acquisition of three Houston-area ServiceOne Automotive stores. In the preceding months, GB Auto had acquired Texas-based Reliable Automotive, Tate Boys Tire & Service of Oklahoma and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August. The acquisition also broadens the footprint of the company in California, where it owns Ramona Tire & Service Centers, which serve the Inland Empire.