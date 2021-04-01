Connect with us

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

Tire Review Staff

on

GB Auto Service, Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., has acquired Fresno, California-based Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair.

Founded in 1976, Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair operates five stores in Fresno, as well as locations in Clovis, Sanger and Visalia.

The addition of Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair follows GB Auto Service’s December acquisition of three Houston-area ServiceOne Automotive stores. In the preceding months, GB Auto had acquired Texas-based Reliable Automotive, Tate Boys Tire & Service of Oklahoma and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August. The acquisition also broadens the footprint of the company in California, where it owns Ramona Tire & Service Centers, which serve the Inland Empire.

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

