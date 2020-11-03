Connect with us

GB Auto Service Acquires Reliable Automotive

Tire Review Staff

on

GB Auto Service, Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. has acquired the Hays County, Texas-based business Reliable Automotive.

Founded in 2012, Reliable Automotive operates stores in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle, Texas. Teammates from the Reliable stores will join the GB Auto family, which already serves the Austin market through 26 other locations.

The addition of Reliable Automotive marks the latest expansion of the GB Auto brand, following the acquisitions of Oklahoma-based Tate Boys Tire & Service in October and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August. The acquisition also broadens the footprint of the company, which owns brands in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

