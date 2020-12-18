GB Auto Service Acquires 3 ServiceONE Auto Texas Stores

GB Auto Service, Inc. has acquired three Houston-area ServiceONE Automotive stores in Cypress, TX.

Founded in 2003, ServiceONE Automotive’s three Houston-Area locations will join the GB Auto family, which already serves that market through 12 Louetta Automotive locations.

The addition of the ServiceONE Automotive stores marks the latest expansion of the GB Auto brand, following the acquisitions of Texas-based Reliable Automotive last month, Tate Boys Tire & Service of Oklahoma in October and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August. The acquisition also broadens the footprint of the company, which owns brands in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

Note: Austin-area ServiceONE locations are a separate entity and not part of this transaction.