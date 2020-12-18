Connect with us

News

GB Auto Service Acquires 3 ServiceONE Auto Texas Stores

Tire Review Staff

on

GB Auto Service, Inc. has acquired three Houston-area ServiceONE Automotive stores in Cypress, TX.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 2003, ServiceONE Automotive’s three Houston-Area locations will join the GB Auto family, which already serves that market through 12 Louetta Automotive locations.

The addition of the ServiceONE Automotive stores marks the latest expansion of the GB Auto brand, following the acquisitions of Texas-based Reliable Automotive last month, Tate Boys Tire & Service of Oklahoma in October and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August. The acquisition also broadens the footprint of the company, which owns brands in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

Note: Austin-area ServiceONE locations are a separate entity and not part of this transaction.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental Receives Three CES 2021 Innovation Awards

News: VIP Tires & Service Opens Western Mass. Store

News: Michelin to Connect All of Its Car Tires Via RFID by 2023

News: Falken Azenis FK001 Tire Selected as OE for Toyota Mirai

Advertisement

on

GB Auto Service Acquires 3 ServiceONE Auto Texas Stores

on

Tire Discounters Adds Two Georgia Stores

on

Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket

on

ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

K&M Tire, Inc.

K&M Tire, Inc.
Contact: Jon SchadlPhone: (419) 695-1061Phone: (419) 695-1061
965 Spencerville Rd. / P.O. Box 279, Delphos OH 45833
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect