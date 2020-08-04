GB Auto Service, Inc ., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group , L.P., has opened four stores in its portfolio of tire and automotive service facilities across the west and southwest. With these additions, GB Auto Service’s footprint includes 167 stores supporting nine brands and spanning four states.

Click Here to Read More

The four stores include:

BRAKEmax, 9191 E. Tanque Verde Road Tucson, AZ

Sun Devil Auto, 34350 N. Cave Creek Road, Building B, Cave Creek, AZ

Wilhelm Automotive, 16820 N. Civic Center Drive, Surprise, AZ

Louetta Automotive, 9625 Spring Cypress Rd., Spring, TX

The new stores, branded in-market to align with GB Auto Service’s strategy of maintaining the identities that made the regional brands successful, mark the latest steps in GB Auto’s continued growth strategy, the company says. Earlier this month, GB Auto Service announced the acquisition of Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service. Since its acquisitions of BRAKEmax and Tire Works in late 2017, GB Auto Service has added more than 130 locations, a 450% increase in the size of its storefront footprint.

“The remarkable strength of the BRAKEmax, Sun Devil Auto, Wilhelm Automotive and Louetta Automotive brands creates demand that we are eager to support in the greater Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets,” said Frank Kneller, CEO of GB Auto Service. “These new locations further enhance our ability to do so.”