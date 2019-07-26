Greenbriar Equity Acquires Lamb’s Tire & Automotive

Greenbriar Equity’s GB Auto Service, Inc. has acquired Lamb’s Tire & Automotive, an independent tire dealer based in the Austin, Texas area.

The deal, which closed June 30, brings Lamb’s 18 locations plus its mobile tire and OTR division into the GB Auto family, which has over 100 auto repair facilities across California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.

“I’m thrilled to bring Lamb’s into a partnership with GB Auto”, says Jim Ramsey, regional vice president. “Joining forces with an organization like GB Auto – which shares our values and passion for supporting great employees – allows us to continue providing our customers with an excellent service experience while maintaining the Lamb’s identity and philosophy that has made us a customer-favorite in the Austin area.”

According to GB Auto Service, the combination of Lamb’s Tire with GB Auto provides vast resources to Lamb’s team while significantly strengthening GB Auto’s footprint in the Austin market.

As part of the deal, Lamb’s will maintain the market and in-store leadership and staffing.

GB Auto, a provider of automotive aftermarket repair service under Greenbriar Equity Group, operates under the BRAKEmax, Tire Works and Ramona brands offering tire replacement, brake repair and other undercar services including alignment, A/C, exhaust and oil changes among other work.

In March, the company acquired Evans Tire’s 18 stores in Southern California.

Greenbriar Equity, located in Rye, New York, is a private equity investor focused on investing in the global transportation industry. According to Bloomberg, the firm specializes in leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth capital investments, corporate joint ventures and privatizations. It also works with corporate partners interested in raising capital from a financial partner in order to make acquisitions, expansions or divestitures of subsidiaries.

According to Greenbriar Equity’s website, the firm has invested in American Tire Distributors in the past and is a current investor in Morgan Auto Group and Muth Mirror Systems.