Gallery: 2021 Hercules Tires Product Evaluation Ride-and-Drive

Over a span of a week and a half, Hercules Tires welcomed a total of 50 dealers over three groups to test out its Terra Trac AT X-Venture, Terra Trac M/T and Terra Trac T/G Max tires for SUVs and light trucks on two trails in Moab, Utah, during its product evaluation ride-and-drive event. Groups navigated the slick, rocky and muddy terrain of Moab’s Hell’s Revenge and Poison Spider Mesa trails.
One day prior to hitting the trails, dealers were given an overview of Hercules Tires product by Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands. Liu discussed the stand-out features of its Terra Trac AT X-Venture and Terra Trac AT X-Journey, for CUVs, as well as the history and new innovations behind Hercules’ Terra Trac M/T and Terra Trac T/G Max tires.