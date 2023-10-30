 Falken Expands Wildpeak Tire Availability for 2024 Toyota Sequoia

Falken Expands Wildpeak Tire Availability for 2024 Toyota Sequoia

Falken's Wildpeak A/T3WA tire is now offered in a 265/60R20 size fitment for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD off-road model.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Falken-Wildpeak-1400

Falken Tires is expanding its Falken Wildpeak A/T3WA tire within the Toyota family, with a fitment now available for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD off-road. The Wildpeak size available for Sequoia is 265/60R20, which is also a tire option for the Toyota Tundra TRD off-road model. Tire production began in August 2023 at parent company Sumitomo Rubber’s Miyazaki plant, with customer deliveries expected to begin January 2024, Falken said.

Falken said its line of Wildpeak tires, like the A/T3WA, are designed for all-terrain, all-weather ability. The manufacturer said its A/T3WA features a tread design and a silica tread compound enabling it to excel in three areas – wear, winter and wet performance. The A/T3WA tire is also Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) certified.

The 2024 Model Year Sequoia is in its third generation, having been redesigned the previous year, featuring a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine which comes standard. Toyota said the Sequoia features an EPA-estimated 22 combined MPG rating (4WD mode drops those numbers to 20 combined) while producing 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

