Falken Introduces New Highway Terrain Tire, the Wildpeak H/T02

Falken has released the Wildpeak H/T02, which the company says is engineered to provide pickup truck drivers with great wear life and wet performance, and the durability to support today’s high-powered pickup trucks.

Designed with rigid tread blocks and a rugged upper sidewall, the Wildpeak H/T02 has 4D Nano Design and 3D Canyon Sipe Technology, Falken says.

“We didn’t want to develop another typical Highway Terrain tire,” noted Drew Howlett, product manager of LT/SUV/CUV tires. “We wanted to build a tire that could support the most powerful and capable trucks on the road today. That’s why all LT sizes of the H/T02 were rigorously tested and developed using the latest ¾-ton diesel pickups. We pushed our heavy-duty tire construction to the limits, so as a testament to the H/T02’s toughness and durability, all LT-size offerings feature an ‘HD’ badge on the tire’s sidewall.”

The Wildpeak H/T02 features a 70,000-mile tread life warranty (50,000 miles for HD sizes). Additionally, the tire carries Falken’s Road Hazard Protection, offering free replacement for any damage that occurs during the first two years, or within the first 3/32nds of tread life, whichever comes first. The Wildpeak H/T02 is available in sizes ranging from 15 to 22-inch.