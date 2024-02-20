Falken tests new R/T, M/T tires at The King of the Hammers

After a three-year hiatus, Team Falken returned to the lakebed in Johnson Valley, California for The King of the Hammers off-roading racing event. Seven different competitors fit their vehicles with Falken’s Wildpeak tires, one of which earned second place in the Every Man Challenge 4500 Class, Shad Kennedy. Team Falken veteran driver Jon Schaefer also finished sixth in the 4600 Class.

One new product showcased was Falken’s Wildpeak R/T tire, which launched in 2023. Team Falken had two drivers – Justin Hall in the 13 Fabrication Falken Livery Suzuki Samurai and Josh Atteberry from Atteberry Motorsports – who competed on this product. Although Hall had to drop out due to a mechanical failure of the stud shaft, Atteberry would cross the finish line just ten minutes after the close of the race.

Competing in the 4400 class, SXOR Motorsports, SEI Racing and ABD Motorsports all outfitted their vehicles with these Wildpeak M/T test tires. All three vehicles experienced mechanical issues and were unable to finish the race. Nonetheless, all teams were equipped with Falken Tires’ very first 40-in. race compound.