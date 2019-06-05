News/Falken Tire
June 5, 2019

Falken Tires Selected as OE on 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Falken-Jeep-OE

Falken Tires will become original equipment on the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the company announced in early June.

The choice of tires for the new Gladiator truck are Falken’s Wildpeak A/T AT3W, sized LT285/70R17 (116/113Q-rating) as standard fitment, while also available will be the LT285/70R17 (116/113Q) Wildpeak M/T (mud terrain).

The tread design, combined with a silica tread compound, enables the A/T3W to excel in three areas, Falken says: wear, winter and wet performance.

Available as an option to the Gladiator, the Wildpeak M/T features an optimized variable three-pitch tread pattern and precision manufacturing technology, Falken says.

Falken Tires were also selected as the OE tire to the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon earlier this year.

