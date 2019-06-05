Falken Tires Selected as OE on 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Falken Tires will become original equipment on the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the company announced in early June.

The choice of tires for the new Gladiator truck are Falken’s Wildpeak A/T AT3W, sized LT285/70R17 (116/113Q-rating) as standard fitment, while also available will be the LT285/70R17 (116/113Q) Wildpeak M/T (mud terrain).

The tread design, combined with a silica tread compound, enables the A/T3W to excel in three areas, Falken says: wear, winter and wet performance.

Available as an option to the Gladiator, the Wildpeak M/T features an optimized variable three-pitch tread pattern and precision manufacturing technology, Falken says.

Falken Tires were also selected as the OE tire to the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon earlier this year.