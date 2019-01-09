Falken Tires Selected as OE for 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon



As Falken Tires, and its parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., continue to expand their original equipment fitments, the company has gained its latest fitment with FCA US LLC, who selected Falken to supply an optional tire for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Falken’s Wildpeak Mud Terrain (M/T) tire, size LT285/70R17C, was selected as an optional tire for the Rubicon. Falken says the Wildpeak M/T has proven to be a rugged and capable tire, earning multiple off-road victories since its launch.

“We are very proud of our WILDPEAK M/T tire, as it’s a fantastic tire for both off-road and on-road usage,” said David Colletti, Falken’s vice president of original equipment. “This makes it a perfect fit for the top-of-the-line Rubicon model of the incredible new Jeep Wrangler. There is so much to say about the Jeep brand. It’s one of the most iconic American vehicle brands and incredible demand for its product continues year after year.”

The Wildpeak M/T is designed to take on pavement, mud, snow or rocks. It features Falken’s proprietary three-ply Duraspec Sidewall Technology developed to sustain the harsh off-road conditions. The technology also features two, high ply turn-ups that provide an additional layer of protection and durability. The Wildpeak M/T exhibits improved road manners with its optimized variable three-pitch tread pattern and precision manufacturing technology.