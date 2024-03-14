 Turbo Wholesale Tires launches new associate dealer program during dealer conference

The single-day event highlighted Turbo’s proprietary, Lexani, Lionhart and Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire brands.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting

Turbo Wholesale Tires recently hosted more than 300 dealers from across the Midwest for its annual Tire Wholesalers Dealer Conference at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Hotel in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The single-day event, which featured former Chicago Bears Hall-of-Fame middle linebacker Mike Singletary as its keynote speaker, included presentations from tiremakers and highlighted Turbo’s proprietary Lexani, Lionhart and Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire brands.

The program served as the official launch and signing event for the company’s new associate dealer program – Lexani Ignite – which was introduced to the market at the beginning of this year. Turbo said this program offers retailers earning and training opportunities when they purchase Turbo brands and is supported by Turbo and participating regional wholesalers across the country.

Also, during the event, Turbo’s Head of Private Brands, Paul Sepetjian and VP of Strategic Sourcing, Avo Kopalian, announced the launch of the new Lexani Quattro Tempo line of passenger car tires. The line will include an all-season tire, a high-mileage touring tire and an all-weather tire. These tires are expected to be on retailer shelves beginning in Q2.

