July 29, 2019

Continental Offers ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid for Electronic Brake Systems

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has introduced its ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid as a brake fluid replacement for DOT 4 fluid in ESP, ABS and ASR systems.

The low-viscosity texture of ATE SL.6 allows electronic brake systems to react more quickly for improved safety, the company says.

Continental says its ATE SL.6 incorporates additives to help provide protection against rust and corrosion. ATE SL.6 delivers application coverage for the advanced braking systems used in all makes of high-end vehicles.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, noted that in addition to ATE SL.6, Continental also offers ATE SL Brake Fluid for hydraulic brake and clutch systems and ATE TYP 200 Brake Fluid for racing applications.

