LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

The light truck (LT) tire market is shifting to meet ever-evolving demands from drivers and vehicle designs. While core requirements like tougher construction and higher load capacities remain, there are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories. In this video, we talk about LT tire trends and growth expectations for the market.

One major development in the LT segment has been significant sales growth in North America in recent years. The pandemic amplified interest in trucks for activities like towing, overlanding and off-roading, which created demand beyond just the traditional highway, all-terrain and mud-terrain tire segments.

The rugged terrain or RT category is a good example of this evolution. These tires are positioned between all-terrain and mud-terrain tires to blend on-road comfort with off-road capability. Initially focused just on light trucks, RT sizes are now expanding into CUVs and SUVs too.

Another catalyst reshaping LT tires is the rise of electric pickup trucks. With EV truck production potentially surpassing gas engines by 2030, tires have to meet consumer needs while also balancing electric range with low rolling resistance designs. Because of this tradeoff, developing specialized low-noise, high-efficiency tires for electric and hybrid vehicles has become a priority across the overall LT segment as well.

While highway truck tires should remain strong sellers, there are opportunities in niche areas like trail-focused all-terrain tires too. The rugged terrain category is poised for major expansion, while dedicated mud-terrain options will further expand as well for hardcore off-roading.

Other trends include larger rim diameters from new OE fitments and consumer customization preferences. Continued growth and increasing complexity in sizes and segments is expected in the coming years as well. Regardless, as consumers utilize LTs in more driving scenarios, from daily commuting to overlanding, you need to offer a range of LT options for those use cases. When you stay up-to-date on innovations across highway, all-terrain, rugged terrain and mud-terrain categories, it ensures you can fit the perfect tire for your LT customers.

