Continental Releases ATE Replacement Brake Boosters

Continental has released replacement ATE Brake Boosters that are designed to boost braking performance and deliver reliable and quick brake response, the company says.

ATE Brake Boosters are available in single or tandem design for all desired sizes and the device housings are available in conventional steel or in a weight-reduced aluminum. Part of the ATE Brake Boosters range is equipped with brake assistant, pressure/vacuum sensor or position sensors.

Continental offers over 57 ATE Brake Booster SKUs for Audi, BMW, Buick, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, Porsche, Saab and Volkswagen vehicles.

ATE is an aftermarket brand of Continental Corporation.