Conti Sponsors SST Series, Showcasing New AT Design

Continental Tire has teamed with Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks (SST) as a tire partner through the 2019 season, an opportunity to showcase the company’s new TerrainContact A/T light truck tire. Organized by racer Robby Gordon, the SST Championship is an exciting race series where a field of versatile off-road trucks compete against one another on a circuit lined with man-made ramps for the ultimate display of jumps, launches, and grip.

Four trucks will be fitted with Continental Tire’s TerrainContact A/T, a light truck tire that provides durability across pavement, dirt, gravel and grass. The SST machines will utilize the same TerrainContact A/T as those sold to consumers across the nation for CUVs, SUVs, and Light Trucks.

One truck will be fully wrapped in a distinct gold and black Continental Tire livery and will be driven by professional racers Ryan Beat, Sheldon Creed, and Greg Biffle throughout the year.

SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks races feature ramps set up in strategic locations throughout each course which allow the trucks to fly through the air nearly 20 feet off the ground and hundreds of feet down course.

“We are very excited to partner with the SST championship,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, Continental Tire. “This is a thrilling series that will fully show the capabilities of our light truck tire, the TerrainContact A/T, which demands performance. The excitement of high-flying trucks combined with the full contact, side-by-side racing is something that draws a crowd at every venue that the SST championship visits. We’re looking forward to showing what the TerrainContact A/T can do. It’s a spectacular show and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

“To have Continental Tire, a brand synonymous with manufacturing quality street and race tires, join the 2019 SST Championship as a tire partner is a big deal for the now seven year old series,” said SST Series President Robby Gordon. “There is no better environment for a manufacturer to prove the performance and durability in their DOT tire than with 600 hp high flying SST trucks. The TerrainContact A/T will be put to the test in 2019 with the various racing surfaces offered on the diverse SST Championship schedule.”



The 2019 SST Championship kicks off this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas as part of the track’s inaugural IndyCar event. The trucks took to the twists and turns of the iconic circuit with practice on Friday, March 22 with racing set for both Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24.

For more information visit www.continentaltire.com and www.stadiumsupertrucks.com.



CLICK HERE to learn more about the TerrainContact A/T.