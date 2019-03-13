Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

Before a record-breaking crowd of 375 independent tire dealers that qualified for the Continental Tire GOLD program dealer trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, Continental Product Manager Joe Maher introduced four new products rolling out from Continental and General Tire in 2019, breaking into two new market segments.

CrossContact LX25

Available in July 2019, the Continental CrossContact LX25 is a replacement tire designed for the crossover/SUV vehicle segment and replaces the CrossContact LX20, though the LX20 will remain as an OE-exclusive fitment. While some dealers questioned the need to replace what currently is a very successful product in the LX20, Maher says the introduction provides an opportunity for continuous improvement as well as an expansion of sizes available. The new design will come in 41 sizes to fit most crossovers through midsized SUVs in 16-in. to 22-in. rim diameters.

“The CrossContact LX25 is a more car-like crossover fitment,” explains Maher. “This is a very large growing segment of the market, and we want to make sure we have a tire that’s really in tune with what the consumer is looking for, which is a tire that really provides car-like manners, car-like performance and car-like handling.”

The CrossContact LX25 includes Continental’s EcoPlus technology, improved wet braking, extended tread life, increased fuel efficiency and additional grooves for improved traction and snow performance. Additional features include: “comfort ride technology” with an additional layer beneath the tread that improves the ride characteristics of the tire; wear performance indicators; and alignment verification monitors. The LX25 features a 70,000-mile tread life warranty on the T- and H- speed ratings and a 65,000-mile warranty on V-speed ratings. In addition, the company is offering a 60-day trial period for consumers, three-year roadside assistance, road hazard coverage and a six-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

TerrainContact H/T

In addressing the needs of the growing LT category, the new Continental TerrainContact H/T is a highway terrain product designed and styled for pickup trucks and large SUVs that carry heavier loads, filling a gap in the tiremakers brand portfolio in the load range E tire segment.

The tire is designed with TractionPlus technology (shared with the TerrainContact A/T) for enhanced durability and excellent wet performance. The tread includes advanced traction grooves in addition to interlocking sipes designed for performance when under heavy loads which are of full depth to maintain grip as the tire wears. The warranty is 70,000 miles for metric sizes and 60,000 for LT sizes. The offering also includes a 60-day trial period for consumers, a three-year roadside assistance plan and a six-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. The TerrainContact H/T comes in 34 sizes that focus on pickup trucks and full-size SUVs – 24 metric sizes in 16- to 22-in. rim diameters, and 10 LT sizes at 17- to 20-in. rims – and all are load range E.

G-Max Justice

The General Tire G-Max Justice is a new entry into the pursuit vehicle space for the tiremaker. The tire is designed for police departments, government vehicles, law enforcement and national accounts. It is a “pursuit rated” product with 15% better wet braking, cut-and-chip resistance and wears better compared to the leading competitor, resulting in cost savings for customers, according to Maher. The G-Max Justice is CATL 1922 Pursuit and Emergency approved. The company also has received approved-vendor status with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), effective April 1 this year through 2024. There are 38 states active in the organization and 50% of all police pursuit replacement sales are through NASPO. The product is available in six sizes that fit the four newer and more popular police vehicles as well as two sizes for older vehicles.

VikingContact7

The new winter tire offering by Continental, the VikingContact 7, was also introduced at the event. Read more about it here: https://www.tirereview.com/conti-adds-canola-oil-for-better-winter-tire-grip/.