Chicago Pneumatic Joins Fight Against Breast Cancer with Limited-Edition Pink Tool

Chicago Pneumatic‘s compact CP7732C 1/2-in. composite impact wrench will be offered in a limited-edition pink colorway, with a portion of sale proceeds being donated to breast cancer research and education. The tool release coincides with October’s international breast cancer awareness month activities and nationwide Komen Race for the Cure events.

“It’s staggering when we consider all that can be done when we come together as individuals, as a company, and as a community,” said Chicago Pneumatic General Manager Mark Johnson. “To channel those efforts toward a cause that impacts so many people, friends, and family… that’s a very powerful thing.”

Chicago Pneumatic is also planning an interactive breast cancer awareness and memorial activity for its booth at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The company will also donate to breast cancer research for every participant in the soon-to-be-announced activity.

A Chicago Pneumatic team will also participate and fundraise in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Charlotte on Saturday, October 5.

SEMA Show exhibitors and attendees can participate with Chicago Pneumatic’s interactive breast cancer support display at booth number 10104 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The limited-edition CP7732CBC can be purchased directly from Chicago Pneumatic here.