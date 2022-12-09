fbpx
New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks

Maxam Tire North America says Caterpillar Inc. has validated and approved its MS302 size 29.5R25 E3/L3 tire for use on Cat 740 GC Articulated Dump Trucks.

The company says the Maxam MS302 is engineered for the toughest applications, delivering superior traction and high resistance to wear and tear. Developed with a deep under-tread, this puncture-resistant tire allows for superior productivity and minimal downtime.

According to Maxam, the MS302 is designed to minimize vibration at haul speeds with a reinforced offset lug. The wide, flat footprint delivers stability while also providing traction in all off-road conditions. In addition, the MS302 is a cost-effective choice for job sites globally thanks to its high-quality casing that provides retreadability and an increased net-to-gross for the highest tread life, Maxam says.

Along with the MS302 29.5R25, Maxam currently supplies the MS302 family of products as a factory fitment option on Cat 950M, 966M, 972M, 980M and 982M in certain regions, with plans to increase their product offering with Cat in the future.

